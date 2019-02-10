Grammys: Jennifer Lopez Motown Tribute Sparks Backlash

Lopez received criticism online for her participation in the celebration of the record label that was home to a number of iconic black artists.

Jennifer Lopez, accompanied by Smokey Robinson and Ne-Yo, sang and danced to some of Motown's most memorable songs at the 2019 Grammys.

But the Latina singer-actress was quickly criticized online for her leading role in the tribute to a historic black record label.

The backlash Sunday night came after an ad earlier in the week promoting Lopez's participation in the tribute led to a smattering of criticism online, with people wondering why the tribute wasn't being led by a black artist.

Jemele Hill, Loni Love and #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign were among those who critiqued Lopez's involvement earlier in the week.

On Sunday night, after Lopez took the stage at the Grammys, a number of Twitter users wondered again why a black artist wasn't selected to honor Motown and questioned Lopez's connection to Motown, with some pointing out that a black woman honoring Selena, the Tejano artist Lopez memorably played in the 1997 biopic, would generate a similar backlash.

The performance, a tribute to Motown ahead of a concert celebrating the 60th anniversary of the founding of the influential record label, was introduced by Robinson with Grammys host Alicia Keys.

Throughout the Grammys, the performance was billed as coming from Robinson, Ne-Yo and Lopez but it was clear during the moment itself that Lopez was the lead artist.

Robinson introduced Lopez, who then performed "Dancing in the Street" and "Please Mr. Postman" while sporting a black ensemble with white feathers and backed by a group of female dancers. A group of male dancers then took the stage and removed the feathered ensemble to reveal a skimpy, sparkly bodysuit during "Money (That's What I Want)." Lopez continued with "Do You Love Me?" and was joined by Robinson for a duet of one of the songs he wrote, "My Girl."

Keys then joined Lopez, with the latter this time adding a pink ruffled coat to her ensemble, for "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," before Lopez continued with "Square Biz" before Ne-Yo wrapped things up, with Lopez vamping atop his piano, with "Another Star."

Just days after the Grammys, Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater will be the site of a star-studded celebration of Motown's 60th anniversary, hosted by Robinson and Cedric the Entertainer. Performers set to participate in the Motown celebration include Boyz II Men, Chloe x Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian and Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, Ne-Yo, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, Meghan Trainor and Stevie Wonder. The concert, taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 12, will air on CBS on April 21.

Lopez thanked a number of Motown's best-known artists during her performance including Robinson, Gaye, Ross and the Supremes and dedicated the performance to her mother.

Motown Records was founded by Berry Gordy in 1959. The Detroit-based record label was home to artists like Robinson, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and Marvin Gaye.