Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson Rom-Com 'Marry Me' Moves From STX To Universal

Lopez worked with STX on her last film, 'Second Act.'

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming rom-com Marry Me is leaving STX for Universal.

Lopez worked with STX on her last theatrical release, fellow rom-com Second Act, which earned $72 million at the global box office, and is starring in the studio's upcoming release Hustlers.

Owen Wilson is set to star in the pic, which is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby that centers on a pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out that he was cheating on her with her assistant and spontaneously melts down onstage and picks a random math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

Colombian singer Maluma has joined the cast as the fiance.

John Rogers and Tami Sagher wrote the script, with a rewrite by Harper Dill. Veteran TV director Kat Coiro (The Mick, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will direct.

Lopez will produce, along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina and John Rogers. Willie Mercer, Alex Brown and J.B Roberts will executive produce.

Marry Me's move to Uni comes after STX has faced a recent strong of exec exits, including chief content officer Oren Aviv and chief operating officer Thomas McGrath. Last week, STX pulled Dave Bautista starring action-comedy My Spy from its August 23 release date.