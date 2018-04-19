Jennifer Lopez to Premiere Song at Billboard Latin Music Awards

The awards will air live April 26 on Telemundo from Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez will join the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards with a “special performance,” Telemundo said Thursday.

Lopez, who is in the middle of her All I Have Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, will perform a global premiere during the award show, which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary on the Telemundo network.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will air live on April 26 at 8 p.m. from the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Tickets are available for sale at http://AXS.com.

Lopez will join a roster of stars that includes Bad Bunny, Becky G, Calibre 50, Cardi B, Chayanne, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Daddy Yankee, David Bisbal, De La Ghetto, Farruko, J Balvin, Karol G, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Natti Natasha, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Paty Cantu, Quavo, Reik, Ricky Martin, Sebastian Yantra, Sofia Reyes, Victor Manuelle, Wisin, and Yandel. Latin rock stars Maná will also perform and receive Billboard’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are the culmination of the Billboard Latin Music Conference, which takes place April 23-26 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The conference will feature panel and Q&A sessions with stars like Maluma, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Maná, Pitbull, Christian Nodal and Steve Aoki. To register, visit www.BillboardLatinConference.com.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.