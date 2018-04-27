Jennifer Lopez Premieres New Song at Billboard Latin Music Awards

In her first Spanish-language single of the year, "El Anillo," she asks: "When is the ring coming?"

Jennifer Lopez took the Billboard Latin Music Awards by surprise on Thursday night with a live debut of the brand-new song "El Anillo."

The song's lyrics are sexy and provocative, with lyrics like, "Me tratas como una princesa y me das lo que pido. Tu tienes el bate y la fuerza que yo necesito" — which translates to: "You treat me like a princess and give me what I ask. You have the bat and the strength I need," teasing her relationship with boyfriend and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.

After sharing the song's cover art on Instagram earlier Thursday, this is the first time Lopez has released new music since her collaboration on the Skrillex and Poo Bear-produced track "Us," which dropped in February, and it's her first Spanish-language single of the year.

The performance showcased Lopez's versatile style, with Bohemian-inspired vibes mixed with a touch of urban. She incorporated several dancers and finished off by asking, "El anillo pa cuando?" — translating to: "When is the ring coming?"

Watch her performance of the song, now available on iTunes, below.

