Jennifer Lopez to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala

The actress will be honored for her film 'Hustlers' during the Jan. 2 ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Spotlight Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, the festival announced Monday. The actress will be honored for her film Hustlers during the Jan. 2 ceremony.

"Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film Hustlers. Starting with her show-stopping entrance Jennifer brings to life the character of Ramona, an exotic dancer, who leads a group of dancer friends to steal money from their clients," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. "For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year’s Spotlight Award."

Past recipients of the Spotlight Award, Actress include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Rooney Mara and Julia Roberts. All recipients received Academy Award nominations in the year they were honored, with Janney receiving an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers, a film centered on a group of New York strippers who team up to con male patrons in order to survive the Great Recession, features a leading performance by Lopez that generated Oscar-buzz for the actress. From STXfilms, Hustlers has taken in more than $150 million worldwide at the box office to date. The film, which stars Constance Wu, Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles, is inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler.

Lopez joins this year’s previously announced honorees Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger. Martin Scorsese is set to receive the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for his film The Irishman.

The PSIFF's annual Film Awards Gala, presented by American Express — the event will be sponsored by AT&T and Entertainment Tonight and hosted by Mary Hart — will take place Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 2-13, 2020.