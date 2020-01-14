Jennifer Lopez Returns to Guess Campaign Following Paul Marciano Allegations

Marciano resigned as executive chairman in 2018 amidst sexual harassment claims, but remains involved as chief creative officer.

Jennifer Lopez is returning as the face of Guess for its spring 2020 campaign. The news comes a year and a half after co-founder Paul Marciano resigned as executive chairman amidst sexual harassment accusations by five women. In January 2019, the fashion label announced Marciano would continue as chief creative officer with his employment at will.

Lopez's latest campaign, released Tuesday, was art directed by Marciano and shot in Santa Monica. The Hustlers actress was also the star of Guess' spring 2018 campaign, which was celebrated at a Los Angeles party the same day Kate Upton posted on Instagram to accuse Marciano of using his role to "sexually and emotionally harass women."

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime performer joined the brand in a "multifaceted partnership" in May 2019 for her "It’s My Party" concert tour. Guess designed official concert merch for sale, and Lopez's back-up dancers were decked out in the label.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer back for a second campaign with Guess and Marciano," Marciano said on Tuesday in a statement. "Jennifer continues to push boundaries in the music, fashion and film industries and represents everything a Guess Girl is – confident, sensual and adventurous. This campaign shines a spotlight on Jennifer’s natural beauty and showcases exactly why she is celebrated as a true icon.”

Lopez added in a statement, "Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign. The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the '60s, mixed with Madonna from the '80s, mixed with Sophia Loren. It’s so much fun to get into the character and to make that happen. The clothes and setting of the shoot really worked well together to make this campaign come to life."

Allegations against Marciano included "claims of inappropriate comments and texts, and unwanted advances including kissing and groping." Guess paid $500,000 in settlements. When he resigned, Marciano was allowed to remain on the company board through his contract in January 2019, while his brother Maurice stepped up as chairman.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Lopez for comment.