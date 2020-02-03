Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show Leads to Big Sales Gains

The singers' medley of songs garnered a 1,013 percent sales increase in the U.S.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s team-up for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show resulted in immediate sales gains for both superstars.

According to initial sales reports to Nielsen Music, the collected songs performed during the halftime show (which aired live on Fox TV in the U.S.) garnered a 1,013 percent sales increase in the U.S. on Feb. 2, the day of the big game. In total, the tunes sold 16,000 digital downloads Sunday, up from a little more than 1,000 sold Saturday.

The biggest selling song among those performed was Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever,” which sold nearly 4,000 Feb. 2, snaring a 1,194 percent increase compared with the negligible figure it posted the day before. The second-largest selling halftime tune was another Shakira track, “Hips Don’t Lie,” moving 2,000 downloads (up 1,126 percent from a negligible sum the day before).

The halftime show was led by a multi-song medley from Shakira, with special guest Bad Bunny, which then transitioned to a medley by Lopez, with an appearance by J Balvin. After Lopez finished her set, she was joined by Shakira to close the show with a two-song medley of Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” (plus a snippet of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”) and Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”

News on streaming gains gleaned from the halftime show is expected to be announced in the coming days.

