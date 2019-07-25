Jennifer Lopez to Star in, Produce True-Life Drug Lord Drama 'The Godmother'

The singer-actress may make her directorial debut with the film, which STXfilms is producing as Terence Winter and Regina Corrado pen the script.

Jennifer Lopez and STXfilms are reteaming for The Godmother, a movie based on the true-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Lopez will star as Blanco and produce alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina and Julie Yorn. It's understood Lopez could make her directorial debut with The Godmother, though she has not yet committed to helming the project.

The screenplay was written by Regina Corrado and Terence Winter.

"I've been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her onscreen. She is all the things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters — notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling," Lopez said in a statement.

Winter, Alex Pettyfer, Alex Brown and Rick Yorn will executive produce The Godmother, which chronicles the notorious drug lord who outsmarted rivals as she rose from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become a key figurehead in Miami's drug trade wars.

STXfilms and Lopez earlier collaborated on the romantic comedy Second Act, which earned $72 million at the global box office, and the upcoming Hustlers, which opens Sept. 13 after a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Lopez co-stars with Cardi B, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu.

Lopez previously starred on the big screen in The Boy Next Door, Monster-in-Law and The Wedding Planner, among other films.

On TV, she has produced and served as a judge on the dance competition show World of Dance.

Kate Vorhoff is overseeing The Godmother on behalf of STXfilms.

Lopez is repped by CAA and managed by The Medina Co. Winter and Corrado are repped by CAA.