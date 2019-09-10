Jennifer Lopez Talks 'Hustlers' All-Female Set: "Everybody Can Thrive"

"It's definitely a different experience. It's not something that happens every day in Hollywood," Lopez said of the set. "It's never happened."

Before Lorene Scafaria's new film Hustlers hits theaters this Friday, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and director Scararia spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival about the film, which centers on a group of strippers in recession-era New York City who team up to con Wall Street clientele, and working on the all-female set.

"Having all women on the set — in front of the camera, behind the camera, behind the scenes with producers — it's definitely a different experience. It's not something that happens every day in Hollywood," Lopez explained. "I've done, I don't know, 40 movies or something like that. It's never happened. I don't think it’s ever happened."

Speaking from her own experience on numerous movie sets, Lopez continued: "I've starred in films, and I've had a woman director here and there. It's mostly men in front of the camera, behind the camera. All the stars are usually men besides one woman. So this was a beautiful thing in that it was really equal. It's kind of like how the world should be. Where the men are treating the woman with all the respect they deserve. The women are appreciating the men for all they’re doing. It's an environment where everybody can thrive."

Scafaria tells THR that the film, based on Jessica Pressler’s 2015 New York Magazine story “The Hustlers at Scores,” is about “friendship, and sisterhood, and camaraderie, and survival, and the American Dream.”

Lopez’s portrayal of ringleader Ramona has been wowing audiences, with The Hollywood Reporter’s Beandrea July calling it “perhaps her best performance to date.”

“Playing Ramona with understated confidence, the actress creates a tough cookie who keeps things light; she doesn’t question the rules of the game — she has studied them so she can break them properly.”

Hustlers hits theaters Sept. 13.