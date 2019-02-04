Oscars: Jennifer Lopez, Tina Fey, Daniel Craig Among Presenters

Awkwafina, Chris Evans, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also present.

They will be joined by Awkwafina, Chris Evans, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu.

More presenters are expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

“The Oscar nominees have generated tremendous worldwide attention through their captivating stories, achievements and performances,” said producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss in a statement. “We want to give the public an opportunity to once again experience the moments that have moved us all. It is a celebration of our universal love of movies.”

It was previously announced that the ceremony will feature musical performances of the five original song nominees. Jennifer Hudson will perform "I'll Fight" from the documentary RBG, while a "surprise special guest" will perform the Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman-written "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are set to perform "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will sing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born and Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform "All the Stars" from Black Panther.

The 91st Oscars will take place on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center. The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC at 5 p.m PT/8 p.m. ET.