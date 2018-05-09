Jennifer Morrison on Her Directorial Debut, 'Sun Dogs'

"It was incredible to watch two masters just meet, totally find that connection and just have that chemistry right away," Morrison said of stars Allison Janney and Ed O’Neill.

Jennifer Morrison is no stranger in front of the camera, thanks to megaroles on Once Upon a Time and House, but she pulls double duty as star and director of her new film, Sun Dogs. She sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss making her directorial debut, working with stars like Allison Janney and Ed O’Neill, and the pressures of shooting the film in just 18 days.

Speaking on how she got involved with Sun Dogs, Morrison explained that screenwriter Anthony Tambakis, whom she worked with on the film Warrior, sent her the script after seeing a short film she directed.

“He sent me the script and it was a script that he had for a long time and it had kind of been attached to different people at times and then let go and it sort of never found its home and I just loved it,” she said. “I loved the overall message, I loved the ending and I had such a great response to it. And so I optioned the script from him, that’s how I kind of stumbled upon it.”

The film features Modern Family’s O’Neill and Oscar winner Janney, who Morrison said had never met before filming. “They’re just amazing, right? They’re both amazing no matter what. It’s so incredible because they had never met before and they just fell into that rhythm so quickly,” she said. “It’s not like we had a lot of time. We shot this movie in only 18 days and I think they met two days before they were shooting, so it was just incredible to watch two masters just meet, totally find that connection and just have that chemistry right away.”

Shooting a feature in less than three weeks isn’t without its challenges, but as she explains, the crew and cast on set made a difference.

“We only had nine days of prep and 18 days to shoot, and that is just really tricky to do for a feature and it was a lot of pressure to put on my creative team, who are amazing. We really had to operate at an insane pace to be able to pull this off so quickly and with such craftsmanship and care,” she said. “It was definitely lucky that people who are such great actors... were interested in being a part of it because it really made it possible to shoot that fast.”