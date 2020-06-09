Jennifer Todd Inks First Look Deal With MGM

Todd worked with MGM film group chairman Michael De Luca on the 89th and 90th annual Academy Awards telecast.

Jennifer Todd and Michael De Luca's joint credits include the Austin Powers movies and the 89th and 90th annual Academy Awards telecast. Now, the duo are set to re-team with Todd inking a first look deal with MGM, where De Luca is the recently instated chairman of the film group.

Todd, whose other credits include Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland and Memento, most recently produced the Warner Bros. film The Way Back starring Ben Affleck. Under her Jennifer Todd Pictures banner, she was previously signed to a two-year first look deal with Amblin Partners after departing as president of Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Pearl Street Films.

“MGM’s enduring legacy as a home for great storytellers is further burnished with the addition of Jennifer to our studio family,” said De Luca, who made today's announcement, along with Pamela Abdy, film group president. “The opportunity to make films with Jennifer is hugely exciting to us both and we are beyond thrilled she is joining us here,” added Abdy.

Said Todd, “I started my career producing films for Mike and am thrilled to have the opportunity again. Mike, Pam and I share a deep love of film and I’m very excited to see what we can make together”.

Brittany Hapner will continue to run development and produce with Todd serving as senior vp of the company, with Chloe Hales serving as creative executive.

Todd is repped by Gendler & Kelly.