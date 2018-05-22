Jennifer Todd Signs First-Look Deal With Amblin Partners

She most recently served as president of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Pearl Street Films.

Veteran producer Jennifer Todd his putting down roots at Amblin Partners.

Todd and her Jennifer Todd Pictures have inked a two-year feature production deal with the Steven Spielberg–led company.

The producer is entering into the Amblin deal after departing as president of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Pearl Street Films.

Todd is behind Alice in Wonderland and its sequel, Through the Looking Glass, as well as the Austin Powers franchise and Memento. Under Pearl Street, she produced Live by Night for Warner Bros. and exec produced the most recent Jason Bourne film for Universal. She also produced the 2017 and 2018 Academy Awards telecasts.

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to the Amblin family,” said Amblin's Holly Bario and Jeb Brody in a joint statement. “She is a terrific producer whose creative instincts for compelling, crowd-pleasing stories perfectly complement the quality entertainment we’re making here.”