Jennifer Watson Promoted at MRC TV (Exclusive)

The exec joined the company in June 2018 and will oversee all physical production.

MRC Television is bolstering its senior ranks.

Jennifer Watson, who joined the production company in June 2018, has been promoted from senior vp production to executive vp production, reporting to new president Elise Henderson. The latter joined MRC TV in April, moving over from her role as senior vp development at Universal Content Productions. Watson previously worked with Henderson during their time together at UCP.

"Jennifer is a phenomenal executive who brings the right mix of experience, acumen and expertise to her role,” Henderson said. “She is well respected by her peers, artists and producers, and she’s proven to be an absolutely invaluable member of our team.”

During her time at UCP, Watson worked on such series as Suits, Pearson, Defiance, Covert Affairs, Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce and Colony, among others.

Henderson is the latest new face to join MRC. Starz senior vp originals Ken Segna joined the company last month as head of development, replacing Peter Johnson.

MRC TV sources, finances, develops and produces series including Netflix's Ozark, HBO's The Outsider and Amazon pilot The Dark Tower.

MRC is a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.