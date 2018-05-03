Jenny Slate, Alex Sharp to Star in Romancer 'The Sunlit Night'

Gillian Anderson and Zach Galifianakis also star in David Wnendt's coming-of-age drama being shopped in Cannes by Mister Smith Entertainment.

Obvious Child star Jenny Slate and Alex Sharp will feature in The Sunlit Night.

Set between New York City and the far north of Norway, the dark romancer will see Slate play an American painter named Frances who, along with emigre Yasha (Sharp), forms an unlikely pair in the Arctic circle. In the coming-of-age tale, Frances tries to jump-start her career, while Yasha aims to bury his father in the land of the Vikings.

Together they bury the past and discover the future and family they didn't know they had. The ensemble cast for The Sunlit Night includes Gillian Anderson, Zach Galifianakis and Jessica Hecht.

Slate is also producing the pic, with Mister Smith Entertainment launching international sales at the Cannes Film Festival. "It is so refreshing to have a familiar story which is told in such an unfamiliar and original setting. Exciting to have the exuberance of Jenny Slate and Zach Galifianakis bouncing around the mountains and fjords of Norway," Mister Smith CEO David Garrett said in a statement.

The film is adapted from Rebecca Dinerstein's debut novel of the same name, with David Wnendt (Wetlands, Look Who's Back) directing the screen version. The film is a co-production between Detailfilm in Germany and Ape & Bjorn in Norway, where filming is set to begin this summer.

Producing alongside Slate are Fabian Gasmia, Ruben Thorkildsen, Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub.

