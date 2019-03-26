Jenny Slate to Host 2019 Webby Awards

The awards ceremony, which honors the best of the Internet, will take place on May 13 in New York City.

Jenny Slate is set to host the 23rd annual Webby Awards.

Established in 1996, the Webby Awards honor excellence on the Internet and hand out awards in categories for websites, videos, advertising, media & PR, apps, mobile, voice, social, podcasts and games.

Nominees for this year's awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 2.

In addition to kicking off the show with a monologue, Slate will also ensure that the night's honorees follow The Webbys' five-word acceptance speech rule, which is a hallmark of the ceremony.

Notable acceptance speeches in the past have come from Kim Kardashian, who said "Nude selfies 'til I die," and David Harbour, who declared, "Net neutrality, you greedy dickheads."

"The Internet gives us infinite ways to make our everyday lives better," Slate said in a statement. "Even though I am 'very bad at computers,' I am good at having fun, and I’m excited to celebrate those who dare to make the best of the Internet at a time when we need to foster connection, kindness and creativity."

In addition to her upcoming role as Webbys host, Slate's credits include roles in the shows Big Mouth, Parks & Recreation, Bob’s Burgers and Kroll Show and films including Zootopia, Obvious Child, Venom, The Sunlit Night and The Secret Life of Pets 2. Slate is also the co-creator of the children’s book and short film series Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

"The Internet has been obsessed with Jenny Slate since Marcel the Shell with Shoes On first made us LOL," said Webby Awards executive director Claire Graves."She is unbelievably funny and we're ecstatic to have her host this year’s show."

The 23rd annual Webby Awards will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday, May 13.