'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek to Get Icon Award at Canadian Screen Awards

'The Good Doctor' showrunner David Shore and 'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy will also be feted at the national film and TV awards in March.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek is set to receive the Icon Award at the Canadian Screen Awards.

The 79-year-old Canada-born game show host, as he battles stage IV pancreatic cancer, will be honored for his contribution to the media industry after returning to host the show in August. Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy since its current iteration debuted in 1984.

He has won five Daytime Emmys for outstanding game show host and received a lifetime achievement award in 2011. In its 35th season, Jeopardy remains one of the most popular shows in syndication.

Canada's national film and TV awards, produced by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, in March 2020 will also give its Radius Award to Schitt's Creek showrunner and star Dan Levy, while The Good Doctor showrunner David Shore will be honored with the Margaret Collier Award.

Other 2020 Special Award winners announced Wednesday include David Suzuki to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award; streaming service Crave to get an Industry Leadership Award; Tina Keeper picking up The Earle Grey Award; and Nathalie Younglai to receive a Humanitarian Award.

The Canadian Screen Awards are set to run March 23-29 in Toronto.