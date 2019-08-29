Jeremy Irons, Diane Keaton to Star in Dennis Dugan's 'Love, Weddings & Other Disasters'

Diego Boneta is also starring in the 'Grown Ups' director's first indie project that will be shopped to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival.

Writer-director Dennis Dugan is set to direct Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons in the comedy Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, to be introduced to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival.

Dugan, a frequent collaborator with Adam Sandler, is directing his first indie project, which will also star Terminator: Dark Fate lead Diego Boneta, DNCE guitarist JinJoo Lee, Jesse McCartney and Veronica Ferres.

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, financed by Adrian Politowski and Nadia Khamlichi's Align shingle, is a multistory romantic comedy about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for the loving couple, while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and hardly perfect.

Fortitude will shop the romantic comedy to buyers beginning at TIFF, with Gersh and Endeavor Content handling the U.S. rights.

Dugan wrote the screenplay for the movie, set to start shooting in Boston on Sept. 16. Nadine de Barros, Mike Rachmil, Dan Reardon, Politowski and Martin Metz are producing, while Lisa Wolofsky, Frank Buchs, Al Munteanu and Santosh Govindaraju will executive produce.

"It is an honor to bring to TIFF the first indie comedy by such a talented and highly commercial director like Dennis,” said de Barros in a statement.

Dugan directed the Sandler comedies Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, You Don't Mess With the Zohan, Just Go With It and both Grown Ups films. Dugan is represented by The Gersh Agency.