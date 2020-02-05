Jeremy Jordan to Step Into 'Little Shop of Horrors'

The success of the off-Broadway revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's cult musical has prompted two extensions with new male leads.

There's a new Seymour on Skid Row.

Beginning March 17, Jeremy Jordan will step into the hit off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, playing the nebbishy florist's apprentice who gets duped into satisfying the hunger of a man-eating plant from outer space. He will play an eight-week engagement, appearing through May 20.

Directed by Michael Mayer, the show opened Oct. 17 to ecstatic reviews and was originally intended as a strictly limited run, timed to original lead Jonathan Groff's availability. But popular demand for tickets at the intimate Westside Theatre has since prompted two significant extensions.

Gideon Glick stepped into the production as Seymour, initially to fill a two-week gap while Groff was out on a scheduled absence. But Glick then took over the role full-time at the end of Groff's run, segueing directly from his Tony-nominated turn in To Kill a Mockingbird. Glick plays his final performance as Seymour March 15.

The revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's cult musical has been embraced by critics and audiences for reanimating the spirit of the long-running original off-Broadway production.

The show also stars Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, the co-worker Seymour loves; two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, her sadistic dentist boyfriend; Tom Alan Robbins as opportunistic florist Mushnik; and Kingsley Leggs as the voice of Audrey, the carnivorous succulent. Ari Groover, Salome Smith and Joy Woods appear as Ronnette, Crystal and Chiffon, the show's girl-group Greek chorus.

Jordan was most recently on Broadway in 2018 starring with Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale in American Son, which the same cast subsequently filmed for Netflix. He received Tony nominations for his roles in Newsies and Bonnie & Clyde and was a series regular on CW's Supergirl, NBC's Smash and Disney Channel's Tangled.