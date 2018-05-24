Jeremy Renner Music Doc Set for Blockchain Platform TaTaTu

The doc will be a behind the scenes look at the making of the music on Renner's animated feature 'Arctic Justice'.

Jeremy Renner will be the subject of a music documnetary that will stream on blockchain platform TaTaTu.

The feature will be a behind the scenes look at the making of the music on the animated family film Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad, following Renner and record producer Eric Zayne’s as they write, produce and perform the music for the animated movie and soundtrack.

Josh Close will direct, with Kristoffer Winters producing the doc.

At this year's Cannes, TaTaTu, which was founded by Andrea Iervolino, announced that it would co-finance Lamborghini biopic, starring Antonio Banderas as the famed car designer Ferruccio Lamborghini and Alec Baldwin.

"This new documentary on Jeremy for TaTaTu perfectly complements our animated feature Artic Justice, providing a poignant look at his talent in music," said Iervolino. "We will continue to produce and finance a range of content for TaTaTu—from features like ‘Lamborghini,’ which we announced last week, to short form companion content that will populate this revolutionary entertainment platform.”

TaTaTu is describded as a global and social entertainment platform, backed by blockhcian technology, where users are rewarded for watching movies, televsion and other digital content.