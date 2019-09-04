Jeremy Renner Shuts Down Mobile App Amid Troll Activity

The free platform was launched in 2017 as a way for Renner to connect more closely with his fans.

Jeremy Renner announced Wednesday that the Jeremy Renner app — a hub for fans to get together, watch exclusive content and enter contests to win prizes, such as original music, photographs and access to behind-the-scenes livestreams of the actor — is to shut down.

In a message tweeted from the app's official account, the Avengers actor wrote, "The App has jumped the shark, literally. Due to clever individuals who were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app I have asked ESCAPEX, the company that runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days."

He continued, "My sincere apologies for this not to have turned out the way it was intended. To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words or encouragement, amazing art, stories and time shared on the app, a genuine THANK YOU and hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook."

The existence of trolls on the app, such as someone claiming to be Casey Anthony and purporting to be a huge fan of Renner's — as well as other people posing as controversial names — were referenced by users on social media, along with rude messages that compromised the app.

"What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can't or won't condone," his statement concluded.

Wow. Casey Anthony let her kid love Jeremy Renner even though he's not designed for children. I'm gonna say it, she's a pretty crummy mom! pic.twitter.com/b7QFq1HKNe — Mike 'Pinecone' Hallberg (@ScallopFever) August 28, 2019

In the past few days the Jeremy Renner app has turned into the darkest corner of the internet pic.twitter.com/SuywxqLx7m — Chris Baio (@OIAB) August 30, 2019

the jeremy renner app is absolutely out of control pic.twitter.com/Il6iiYMWaa — Kate Knibbs (@Knibbs) August 29, 2019

The free mobile app was launched in 2017 as a way for Renner to connect more closely with his fans all over the world. "This will be the main place I interact with my fans and share a deeper look into my life," Renner said at the time of the app's launch. "Between exclusive contests for my superfans, behind the scenes of what I'm working on, and being able to interact with you guys one on one, I couldn't be more excited to interact with you guys more!"

Renner, who is also known for his music career as a singer and instrumentalist — sides of himself that were shared in the app — has not yet made an official statement via his verified social media accounts.

The actor will next be seen on screen in the Blumhouse movie Spawn, opposite Jamie Foxx.