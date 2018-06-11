Jeremy Scott Plays Ringmaster at Circus-Themed Moschino Runway Show in L.A.

The pop provocateur served up popcorn, cotton candy, trapeze artists, and plenty of photo ops for the starry crowd, which included Kris Jenner, Paris Jackson, January Jones, Emma Roberts, Eve, Anthony Kiedis and Jimmy Iovine.

“We need fun,” designer Jeremy Scott said backstage Friday night, posing for photos among the clowns, stilt-walkers and kiddies belonging to pal Gwen Stefani. Capping off a week of sad news in the fashion and food worlds, with the loss to suicide of both Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, it seemed as good a reason as any to have a circus-themed Moschino Resort '19 show in Burbank. “That’s my role in fashion, bringing the fun,” said Scott, who over the years has been inspired by cartoons, cowboys, martians and other kitsch themes.

L.A.’s pop provocateur erected a circus tent on the verdant grounds of the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank, served up popcorn, cotton candy, trapeze artists, and plenty of photo ops for the starry crowd, which included Kris Jenner, Paris Jackson, January Jones, Emma Roberts, Eve, Anthony Kiedis, Jimmy Iovine and more, as well as Hollywood stylists Tara Swennen, Erica Cloud and Elizabeth Stewart, some of whom brought kids in tow.

It's the second time Scott has presented his Resort show in L.A.; the first was last year, at Milk Studios. "You feel the love," said the designer, who as the creative director of Moschino spends more time in Italy than L.A. these days. "These are my friends coming to the show. I’m both the ringmaster and the clown."

Scott got the show started, welcoming the crowd to the big top: “You will see death-defying acts of glamour! You will see beading and embroidery never before attempted in a setting like this,” he said, wearing a sparkly ringmaster tracksuit.

As the models came promenading out, every circus act was represented, from unitard-wearing strongman to lion tamer with a plush stuffed animal draped around his neck. There were circus props galore, too, but in between the funny hats, extra-long neckties, extra-large sunglasses and colorful parasols were some very luxe looks.

Among the best were the women’s evening suits, one in sequined tiger stripe that looked rock star-ready, another in a multicolored harlequin pattern, the jacket beautifully nipped at the waist with puffed sleeves.

There were several gorgeous gowns, too — in hot pink ruched tulle with daisy appliques, micro-pleated harlequin Lurex or ivory tulle with circus motifs, all of which should add to Moschino’s red-carpet prospects. And for those just looking for a fun souvenir, there were minaudieres shaped like circus tents, and plenty of trompe l'oeil, tuxedo-styled T-shirts, swimsuits and bodysuits.

A fixture of the L.A. fashion scene since the early 2000s, Scott won over the hearts and wallets of the sneakerhead generation when he began collaborating with Adidas Originals in 2008, and continued to rocket to international fame with exposure from high-profile pop music pals like Katy Perry (he made her 2015 Super Bowl halftime-show outfits) and Miley Cyrus (he dressed her for her hosting duties for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards).

“I love what he does. We are in the same lane as far as fun and pop culture,” said Stefani, who called on Scott to design the finale costume for her upcoming residency at the Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. “I love how theatrical he is.”

The theme continued at the afterparty in Hollywood, where Moschino christened the Houston brothers' new club Madame Siam, an underground warren of dance floors and bars, including one with a row of carnival games awarding Moschino-branded sunglasses, neckties and phone cases for prizes. “My dream was to be shot out of a canon,” Scott said of how he’d envisioned the show’s finale. “But it took eight months of training and I didn’t have that luxury.”

When it comes to the fun-loving Scott, don’t rule it out just yet.