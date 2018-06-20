Jerry Lewis Estate to Auction Off Costumes, Props, Guns and Timepieces

"My father was a big watch person. They were probably his biggest collectibles besides Canon cameras," says the daughter of the comedian, who died in August, of items going on the block Friday in Las Vegas.

Costumes, props and timepieces from the estate of Jerry Lewis will be auctioned off live and online June 22 at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The legendary comedian, who called Sin City home, died in August at age 91.

Lewis' daughter Danielle says among the items most sentimental to her father in the Julien's sale is an 18 carat gold Cartier watch given to him by Sammy Davis Jr. "My father was a big watch person. They were probably his biggest collectibles besides his Canon cameras," she says. "This watch was given in 1988 to my dad when he and Sammy Davis Jr. first performed together at Bally's in Las Vegas. They were like brothers and loved each other very much."

Also on auction will be Lewis' jewelry, sunglasses, dozens of firearms and hundreds of personal items, including a designer leather soccer ball with World Cup DNA: “In 1998, Louis Vuitton made soccer balls [for the FIFA World Cup in France] and gave them to famous people who were asked to take a picture with the ball," says Danielle. "My dad took his picture with it completely shredded, pretending he was the Hulk, sitting on the steps by his boat."

Ephemera from a 1994-95 Broadway production of Damn Yankees — Lewis, then in his late 60s, starred as Applegate — hold special memories for his youngest child. "I knew every word and every line," recalls Danielle, who was 3 at the time. "The wardrobe designer even made me my own costumes. He had never performed on Broadway before, and to be that energetic at his age was an incredible thing to see."

