Zach Galifianakis Interviews Jerry Seinfeld, "Relevant" Cardi B in 'Between Two Ferns'

In the latest episode of Between Two Ferns, Zach Galifianakis sat down with Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B.

“I had President Hillary Clinton on last time. Now I have this guy,” said Galifianakis to producers off screen as Seinfeld sat next to him. The host then mouthed, “Who cares?”

“It’s like I love the 90s. I might at well have Lorena Bobbitt as a guest,” he continued. “Get an Us Weekly or Teen People and find a legitimate guest.”

Galifianakis introduced his guest as “Jerry Sandusk- uhh Seinfeld.” As the guest said he was really thrilled to be on the show, his name appeared onscreen as “Jerry Signfeld. Funny 1993-1997.”

“It seems like everyone from the Seinfeld cast went on to do great, wonderful stuff,” said Galifianakis. “It’s been a real launching pad for whites.” Seinfeld responded, “Okay."

Galifianakis then went on to compare Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee to James Corden’s "Carpool Karaoke." “What’s next in lazy, car based non-comedy?” The guest shifted uncomfortably in his chair.

“You know that movie you made? Bee Movie? Don’t you think it should’ve been called D-minus movie?” asked the host.

“It’s called Bee Movie because it’s about bees,” Seinfeld aggressively responded before taking on one of Galifianakis' film credits. “Do you think if they only made one Hangover and didn’t make the other two it would be considered a comedy classic? Do you think that you destroyed what would have been a comedy classic by the cash grab of two and three?”

“Let me ask you a question,” snapped Galifianakis. “Do you have relatives that need emergency surgery all the time? Well I do! My Aunt Debra needed a baboon heart transplant. That’s why I did Hangover 2. My Uncle Dicky, his yacht club burned down. That’s why I did Hangover 3 is the save my uncle’s yacht club,” he yelled. “And to buy myself a stretch hummer.”

After a quick comment about Galifianakis’ hairstylist Sam, the host brought out Wayne Knight.

“Hello Jerry,” said Knight, who played Seinfeld antagonist Newman.

“Hey Wayne, Good to see you,” Seinfeld responded and pleasantly shook hands with his former costar.

“You’re supposed to say ‘Hello Newman,’” said Galifianakis. Seinfeld responded, “That’s when I’m playing a character.”

After the host pointed at Knight and said “It’s Newman,” Knight responded, “No, my name is Wayne Knight.”

“Why would you have him come down and use him that way in that cliché, you know, exploitative way of just having him do his catchphrase from the show?” asked Seinfeld.

After Knight explained that he thought Seinfeld wanted him to appear in the interview, Galifinakis handed Knight a check and he exited the room.

Following Seinfeld’s refusal to promote the show by encouraging viewers to vote that the show is “funny” instead of “die,” Galifianakis learned that a “better” guest had arrived to the studio.

Cardi B entered the room and Galifianakis told her to take Seinfeld’s seat, forcing the comedian to sit on a milk crate. “Cardi B, Zachy G and Jerry J,” said Galifianakis as he reintroduced the guests.

“What’s the J?” asked Seinfeld. “Jew,” responded Galifianakis.

The host instantly perked up and praised Cardi B for her career and pregnancy. “We got you a gift because that’s what you do in show business,” he said as he handed her a present. “See I get a gift,” the rapper told Seinfeld.

After opening the gift and showing off a pink onesie that reads “Rap Fan,” she told Seinfeld, “I’m special.”

“You are special, but the most important thing is that you’re relevant,” added Galifianakis.

“Boy, this is a really different interview than the one I did. I’m not even between the ferns anymore,” noted Seinfeld. “I don’t even fit the description of the show.”

Galifianakis responded, “When I do another show called To the Right of a Fern, you’ll be the first guest.” He continued, ”Cardi, thank you so much for coming by and saving the show.” She then hugged the host goodbye and left without acknowledging Seinfeld.

“That was the opposite of what happened with Kesha,” Seinfeld said, referring to the time the singer asked him for a hug on the red carpet but he declined.

After thanking his guest, Galifianakis turned on the Seinfeld theme song and walked to a microphone at the end of the stage. “Do you ever have a talk show and on that talk show the guest is really lame,” said Galifianakis, mimicking the beginning of each Seinfeld episode. “One of my guests, he had a show on when, you know, The Counting Crows were popular, but if you look at his face it’s more like counting crows feet.”

Watch the full interview above.