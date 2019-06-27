Jerry Springer to Give Alternative Keynote at Edinburgh TV Fest

The talk show icon will give a short speech ahead of a Q&A at the annual TV bash in Scotland.

Jerry Springer is to delivery the alternative keynote MacTaggart lecture at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival.

The talk show icon – and the subject of a comedy opera that played in Edinburgh in 2002 – will give a short speech at the annual TV event ahead of a Q&A with Channel 4's Dorothy Byrne in which he will discuss his long career hosting The Jerry Springer Show, which ran for 27 seasons from 1991 to 2018. Springer is also set to share his views on politicians’ relationship with the media and what part traditional news organisations can play to uphold democratic debate in an era of fake news.

“Clearly one of the most beautiful cities in the world - it's an honour to be asked to speak, usually I'm being asked to be quiet!,” said Springer.

“As the king of the tabloid talk show, who better to hear from right now?" added advisory chair of the festival, Kelly Webb-Lamb. "And with Dorothy Byrne by his side, it’s definitely box office. The popcorn is already in the microwave.”

The session will take place on Friday, Aug. 23 and will be produced by Jane Millichip, chief commercial officer at Sky Studios.