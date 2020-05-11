TV

Jason Alexander, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Stars Pay Tribute to Jerry Stiller

7:29 AM PDT 5/11/2020 by Evan Real

Courtesy of Photofest
Jerry Stiller

The actor and comedian — best known for his work on such hit shows as 'Seinfeld' and 'King of Queens' — died from natural causes at the age of 92.

Hollywood is mourning the death of Jerry Stiller. The actor and comedian — best known for his work on such hit shows as Seinfeld and King of Queensdied at the age of 92.

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," his famous son, Ben Stiller, tweeted Monday. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

(Anne Meara, Jerry Stiller's wife of 61 years and frequent comedy partner, died in May 2015. In addition to actor-director Stiller, survivors include their daughter Amy Stiller, an actress.)

After Ben Stiller's tweet, more notable names took to social media to pay tribute to his beloved father.

"Sending you love, Ben," tweeted Hamilton star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. "What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you."

Hank Azaria, who has co-starred in films like Night at the Museum and Dodgeball with Ben Stiller, wrote, "He was a lovely man — always so kind to me. Condolences Ben."

Ricky Gervais replied to Ben Stiller's tweet, writing, "so sorry for your loss."

"Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, had passed," wrote Jerry Stiller's Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander. "He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you."

See more reactions to Stiller's death below.

 

 

 