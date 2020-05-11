Jason Alexander, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Stars Pay Tribute to Jerry Stiller

The actor and comedian — best known for his work on such hit shows as 'Seinfeld' and 'King of Queens' — died from natural causes at the age of 92.

Hollywood is mourning the death of Jerry Stiller. The actor and comedian — best known for his work on such hit shows as Seinfeld and King of Queens — died at the age of 92.

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," his famous son, Ben Stiller, tweeted Monday. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

(Anne Meara, Jerry Stiller's wife of 61 years and frequent comedy partner, died in May 2015. In addition to actor-director Stiller, survivors include their daughter Amy Stiller, an actress.)

After Ben Stiller's tweet, more notable names took to social media to pay tribute to his beloved father.

"Sending you love, Ben," tweeted Hamilton star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. "What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you."

Hank Azaria, who has co-starred in films like Night at the Museum and Dodgeball with Ben Stiller, wrote, "He was a lovely man — always so kind to me. Condolences Ben."

Ricky Gervais replied to Ben Stiller's tweet, writing, "so sorry for your loss."

"Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, had passed," wrote Jerry Stiller's Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander. "He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you."

See more reactions to Stiller's death below.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 11, 2020

So sorry for your loss, Ben. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 11, 2020

He was a lovely man - always so kind to me. Condolences Ben. — Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) May 11, 2020

This is sad news and a great loss. Not only was he a marvelous comedian and actor, but if you had Jerry Stiller in your corner, you had an implacable advocate and friend #RIPJerry https://t.co/VM5AalImc2 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 11, 2020

I’m in tears. So sorry, and thank you for the joy and the laughter Jerry Stiller, you were, and will always be, comedy gold. RIP https://t.co/9zYfHREM2R — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller not just brilliant but he and his beloved wife + partner in comedy Anne Meara as warm, lovely, & ego-free as anyone in the business. RIP — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) May 11, 2020

RIP Jerry Stiller - So many laughs. And what a family. — David Muir (@DavidMuir) May 11, 2020

I’m so sorry, Ben. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 11, 2020

#JerryStiller has passed. I had the distinct honor of working with him on “The King of Queens” in 1999.



After the table read, the next day my part was reduced to 2 lines and the role was given to another (older) actor. (Continued) pic.twitter.com/fPTXnVwLhY — Parry Shen (@parryshen) May 11, 2020

Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

Pre-9/11, on a plane @ LAX after taping Hollywood Squares, departure delayed due to fog in NY. Flight attendants put on King of Queens. As I'm laughing I realize I'm being watched. I turn and Jerry Stiller is staring at me. "I love watching people enjoy my work." #RIPJerryStiller — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) May 11, 2020