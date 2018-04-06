'Jersey Shore' Cast Gives Ultimate Meathead Makeover

"The squad of squads will dress you head to toe, give you the attitude and the confidence you need to crush any club," says Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

What does it take to fit in with the squad of all squads down at the Shore? The cast of MTV’s hit reality show The Jersey Shore stopped by The Hollywood Reporter to celebrate their new series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and give THR’s Kevan Kenney the ultimate Guido makeover.

“The squad of squads will dress you head to toe, and give you the attitude and confidence you need to crush any club,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said as he kicked it off with T-shirt time. Vinny Guadagnino followed it up with a Sicilia jacket, representing his family’s home country.

After accessorizing with gold bling and sweat bands, DJ Pauly D stepped in to get Kevan’s hair game on point with a lot of hair gel, while Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took care of his spray tan – a necessity.

The makeover was complete with 10 push-ups to “beef” up and learning proper fist-pump etiquette.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.