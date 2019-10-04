TV 'Jersey Shore' Star Arrested in L.A. After Struggle 2:20 PM PDT 10/4/2019 by the Associated Press FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody after police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the Hollywood Hills. Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested early Friday on suspicion of kidnapping in Los Angeles and had to be shocked with a stun gun while being taken into custody, police said. Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody after police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the Hollywood Hills, police Officer Jeff Lee said. The 33-year-old Ortiz-Magro was uncooperative and officers used a stun gun to take him into custody, Lee said. He was released later in the day. A child at the residence was unharmed. The reality star has been seen in Los Angeles in recent days with his on-and-off girlfriend, Jennifer Harley. Police, however, did not identify who else was involved in the incident. Phone and email messages left for Ortiz-Magro's manager were not immediately returned. Harley has faced misdemeanor domestic battery cases three times in Las Vegas relating to scuffles with Ortiz-Magro, including one this year and cases in 2016 and 2018. All were dismissed. Harley's attorney Michael Cristalli said he was collecting information about Ortiz-Magro's arrest in Los Angeles and had no immediate comment. The couple has a young daughter. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME the Associated Press THRnews@thr.com @thr