'Jersey Shore' Star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Released From Prison

The MTV personality served eight months for tax evasion.

Jersey Shore castmember Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a free man again.

The 37-year-old reality star was released from prison in Otisville, N.Y., on Thursday. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Pesce, opened up about entering a new phase of life together now that Sorrentino's legal troubles are behind him.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time — it brought us so much peace and comfort," said the couple, who tied the knot last year. "We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby Situations!"

They added, "We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours."

Sorrentino and his brother Marc Sorrentino pleaded guilty last year to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years.

At his sentencing last fall, Mike Sorrentino told the judge that he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.

Sorrentino appeared on all six original seasons of Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012, chronicling the lives of rowdy housemates in the town of Seaside Heights, N.J. He also appears on MTV's highly successful reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently airing its third season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m.