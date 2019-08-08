'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino to Release Keto Cookbook (Exclusive)

After losing 50 pounds with the help of the ubiquitous diet trend, the MTV personality will share his recipes and secrets to getting in shape in 'The Keto Guido Cookbook.'

Callisto Media on Thursday announced that Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino will release a collection of ketogenic recipes in The Keto Guido Cookbook, set to hit shelves Sept. 24.

Aside from more than 100 of Guadagnino's own recipes and a carefully crafted one-week meal plan, the cookbook will be peppered with personal stories and tips for getting in shape. The reality TV personality, himself, shed 50 pounds by subscribing to the ubiquitous keto diet trend — which is high in fats and protein, but low in carbohydrates. However, Guadagnino recognizes that he's "not a medical expert," but instead "just a guido who went keto and never felt better."

When he returned to MTV in 2018 for the network's Jersey Shore reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — which is currently airing its third season — Guadagnino's sculpted physique and expertise in all things keto earned him the nickname "Keto Guido." He has since created his own brand of the same name, which boasts nearly 800,000 followers on Instagram.

After finding fame as one of the original castmembers of MTV's Jersey Shore — which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2012 in its first iteration — Guadagnino penned his first book, the best-selling memoir Control the Crazy: My Plan to Stop Stressing, Avoid Drama and Maintain Inner Cool. He became a fierce advocate for mental health issues after experiencing an on-camera breakdown during the final season of Jersey Shore.

More recently, Guadagnino starred alongside fellow Jersey Shore mainstay DJ Pauly D on MTV's new dating series A Double Shot at Love, which debuted this summer.

Guadagnino is repped by ICM Partners.