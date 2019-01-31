'Jersey Shore' Star Jenni Farley Shares Video of Estranged Husband Allegedly Abusing Her

Farley posted videos to her website, where she also wrote an open letter about being a survivor of domestic violence.

As their divorce battle continues, Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley took to her website on Wednesday to share an open letter to her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, and video footage that appears to show him allegedly abusing her.

In her letter, Farley claimed that Mathews — with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2 — contacted her former boyfriends, one of whom allegedly attempted to extort money from her and another who "brutally beat" her to the point where she was hospitalized. Farley claimed that Mathews contacted these men in an effort to "inflict harm" on her.

"I confided in you about my painful past as a survivor of domestic violence," the reality star wrote. "How shameful that you used it to beat me down farther. When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me. Your attempt to bring this heinous person back into my life (the mother of your children) after he nearly murdered me speak volumes as to who you really are. You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews."

Farley also wrote about the December restraining order she placed against Mathews — that forced him out of their shared home in Toms River, N.J. — after she discovered previous arrest records that he allegedly kept hidden from her. Farley added, "A violent person is who you really are through and through."

Much of Farley's letter also touched on Mathews allegedly feeding their son, Greyson — who has had trouble with delayed speech and was diagnosed with autism last year — foods that the toddler is "highly allergic" to.

"What is your actual truth? What is your reality? Is it the video you took of yourself while driving the children, placing them at risk because you cannot take the camera off of yourself even for a minute while operating a vehicle? Is it the pizza that you fed to our 2 year old son who is highly allergic to gluten and dairy, placing him in serious medical jeopardy?" Farley wrote. "When I asked you about the food situation, you chose to berate me instead of acknowledging that Greyson’s health is of paramount concern. How dare I be worried about our son’s medical condition? How dare anyone question you about what Greyson eats during your parenting time? It’s only our son’s safety at issue. Apparently, all of his medical professionals are wrong and you know best above all of those who have thoroughly evaluated him."

At the end of her letter, Farley shared several videos of her and Mathews arguing and fighting — some of them filmed in 2017, according to dates seen on an iPhone screen. In one particularly jarring clip, it appears as though Mathews physically strikes Farley before seeming to push her to the ground. In another, Mathews criticizes Farley for appearing to throw an inanimate object at him while holding their son.

"I am disappointed that I threw a vacuum about 15 feet away out of frustration but candidly being taunted in this manner where you speak about craving another woman’s 'pu**y' just after I gave birth to our son was simply appalling," the mom of two wrote. "I had been cleaning glass you shattered in the kitchen. You however try to make it appear as if I broke the glass by throwing it at you and grey. You don’t see that in the video you ‘create’. You don’t see Grey upset in the video. You are of course as cool as a cucumber, chilling out without making a move. Just provoking and ridiculing me, trying to get a rise out of me."

Farley concluded her letter by making it known that her kids "will not grow up watching their mother being a victim" of domestic violence. "Roger, know this here and for always — my kindness should never again be mistaken for weakness."

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to MTV for comment.

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage. Mathews appeared on multiple seasons of Jersey Shore with Farley, and her spinoff series, Snooki & JWoww. However, Mathews has not appeared on MTV's remarkably successful Jersey Shore Family Vacation reboot, which was renewed for a third season in December.