Jesse Angelo Out at News Corp in Executive Reshuffle

Sean Giancola is replacing Angelo as publisher and CEO of the New York Post.

Jesse Angelo is leaving his role as publisher and chief executive of the New York Post and will be replaced by Sean Giancola, the company announced Thursday.

Parent company News Corp also announced that metro editor Michelle Gotthelf has been promoted to serve as the Post's digital editor-in-chief.

"After 20 years at the Post, it is time for me to move on and let someone else write the next chapter of this storied institution," Angelo, who also served as chief of digital advertising solutions for News Corp, said in a statement. "I love the Post with my whole heart and wish my colleagues all the best. I will always be thankful to Rupert [Murdoch] and the leadership of the company for the remarkable opportunities that have been afforded to me in my career."

Angelo, who is friends with 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, first joined the Post as a reporter in 1999, becoming executive editor of the publication 10 years later.

Giancola has served as the Post's chief revenue officer since 2015, and before that worked in advertising for HuffPost.

"Sean’s decades of experience in publishing and advertising make him the right person to assume the leadership of one of America’s greatest newspaper brands,” said News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson. “And Michelle’s superb skills as an editor and years with the Post will allow her to take the publication to greater digital heights.”

Said Thomson of Angelo's departure, "We thank Jesse Angelo for his many and varied contributions to our company as a journalist, editor and publisher, and for his leadership during the digital transformation of the Post. Jesse has truly helped create a great platform for digital growth.”