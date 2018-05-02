Jesse Eisenberg, Imogen Poots Join Sci-Fi Thriller 'Vivarium'

XYZ Films will launch sales to foreign buyers for the latest feature from 'Without Name' director Lorcan Finnegan at Cannes.

Jesse Eisenberg and Frank & Lola actress Imogen Poots have boarded the Irish sci-fi thriller Vivarium from director Lorcan Finnegan (Without Name), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Eisenberg and Poots will play a couple who follow a mysterious real estate agent to a new housing development to find the perfect starter home, only to become trapped in a maze of identical homes and forced to raise an otherworldly child.

XYZ Films has taken the world distribution rights for Vivarium, and will introduce the thriller to foreign buyers starting at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie, developed by Finnegan with the Irish Film Board and Film4, will start production in Ireland in July.

Brendan McCarthy and John McDonnell of Fantastic Films and Frakas Productions in Belgium will produce Vivarium. Recent movie credits for Poots including the Canada-France drama Mobile Homes, where she played a young woman drifting from one motel to the next with her boyfriend and 8-year-old son.

Best known for star turns in The Social Network and the Now You See Me franchise, Eisenberg also played Lex Luthor in Justice League and will reprise the role in the sequel, and is set to appear in Peter Webber's The Medusa.

Eisenberg is repped by CAA and Poots is repped by CAA and Troika.