Jesse Eisenberg's 'Vivarium' Sci-Fi Thriller Lands at Saban Films

Lorcan Finnegan's indie, which also stars Imogen Poots, finds dream house buyers trapped in a nightmarish suburban twilight zone.

Saban Films has nabbed the U.S. rights to Vivarium, the Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots-starring sci-fi suspense thriller that bowed in Cannes.

The film, helmed by Irish director Lorcan Finnegan, portrays a young couple, played by Poots and Eisenberg, looking to buy a dream starter home, only to be trapped by a mysterious real estate agent in a nightmarish housing development.

"We are very impressed with Lorcan’s elevated genre piece, heightened with the strong-caliber performances of Imogen and Jesse,” said Saban Films president Bill Bromiley in a statement.

Fantastic Films’ Brendan McCarthy and John McDonnell produced Vivarium, in association with Lovely Productions. XYZ Films executive produces and is handling global sales.

The U.S. distribution deal was negotiated by Saban Films’ Ness Saban, along with CAA Media Finance and XYZ Films acting on behalf of the filmmakers.