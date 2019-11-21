Jesse Plemons Joins Jane Campion's Netflix Film 'The Power of the Dog'

Netflix will release the pic in 2021 on streaming and in theaters.

Jesse Plemons will join Benedict Cumberbatch in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, replacing Paul Dano, who had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts with Matt Reeves' The Batman.

The project, an adaptation of the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, is scheduled to go into preproduction at the end of the year. The story follows a jealous Montana ranch owner (Cumberbatch) who tries to destroy his brother and business partner’s new relationship. Kirsten Dunst will also star.

See-Saw Films and Big Shell Films/Max Films Production will produce in association with Brightstar and BBC Films. See-Saw Films’ Emile Sherman and Iain Canning, Max Films’ Roger Frappier, Campion and Brightstar’s Tanya Seghatchian are acting as producers. BBC Films’ Rose Garnett, See-Saw’s Simon Gillis and Brightstar’s John Woodward will executive produce.

Netflix, which picked up The Power of the Dog out of Cannes, will release the film in 2021 on streaming and in theaters.

Plemons, repped by TalentWorks and Hirsch Wallerstein, is currently in theaters with The Irishman and is set for Disney's Jungle Cruise movie and Warner Bros.' Black Panther movie Jesus Was My Homeboy.