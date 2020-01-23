Jesse Tyler Ferguson Expecting First Child With Justin Mikita

The 'Modern Family' star broke the news on Wednesday's 'Late Late Show.'

Congratulations are in order for Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, who will kick off the new decade as fathers.

The Modern Family star announced the news when he visited The Late Late Show on Wednesday. The actor revealed the news while he and host James Corden were talking about fellow guest Charlie Hunnam's upcoming 40th birthday.

"It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel. Like, I need to start getting serious about things," Ferguson said of being in his 40s.

"Actually, this is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone," he continued. "If we could just keep it between the three of us and you all. I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband."

Ferguson added that it felt like the right time for him to become a father. "I'm very excited. I'm 44 now. I'm, like, let's get this show going. I mean, it's already, tick tock," he said.

When asked by Corden if he knew his baby's gender, Ferguson responded, "A human."

Ferguson and Mikita became engaged in 2012 after two years of dating and tied the knot in July 2013. This will be the first child for the couple.

The baby will join the family following the conclusion of Modern Family, which Ferguson has starred on for 11 seasons as uptight lawyer Mitchell Pritchett.

Watch Ferguson's announcement below.