Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita Welcome First Child

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child, a son named Beckett Mercer, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

There are no additional details at this time.

Ferguson, who recently completed the eleventh and final season of Modern Family playing lawyer Mitchell Pritchett, announced the news that he was expecting a child on The Late Late Show back in January.

"I'm very excited," he said at the time. "I'm 44 now. I'm, like, let's get this show going. I mean, it's already, tick tock." They threw a baby shower in February, with guests asked to make donations to nonprofit organization No Kid Hungry in lieu of gifts.

Ferguson became engaged to Mikita, 34, a lawyer, in 2012 after two years of dating and married him in 2013.

The couple often share photos of one another on their respective social media accounts, but there has not yet been a mention of the baby.