Jessi Combs, Speed Racer and TV Personality, Dies at 36

Combs — who appeared on several TV shows, including Discovery's 'Mythbusters' — died in a vehicle accident while trying to break a speed record in Oregon.

Jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs has died in a crash in Oregon's Alvord Desert while trying to break a speed record.

The Harney County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that Combs died in a crash in a dry lake bed on Tuesday. Sheriff's Lt. Brian Needham says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Combs also appeared on several TV shows, including Discovery's Mythbusters.

Discovery and Discovery Motor tweeted their condolences, saying "The Discovery and MotorTrend Family is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Jessi Combs. She was a friend and colleague, an icon in the industry, and an undeniable force of nature who left an indelible mark on the car world. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones."

A rep for Combs provided a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "She was a lovely and rare individual who had an inner softness to her that you may not expect from one in her line of work, and I absolutely loved that juxtaposition!"

According to Car and Driver, the 36-year-old Combs is widely known in racing circles as the "fastest woman on four wheels" and broke a record in 2013 with a run of 393 mph (632 kph).

The Long Beach, California, resident said on Instagram on Sunday that she wanted to break 512 mph (823 kph).

She wrote, "People say I'm crazy. I say thank you."