Jessica Alba, Busy Philipps Attend Holiday Baby2Baby Bash

Kelly Rowland, Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe and Jennifer Meyers also took part in the organization's annual Holiday Party, which provides a Christmas celebration for families living in poverty.

The holiday season was in full swing at the Montage Beverly Hills on Sunday, decked out with a sledding hill, bounce house, presents, crafts, games and even Santa himself for Baby2Baby's annual holiday party. The star-supported organization, which provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and other basic necessities, hosts the gathering every year for dozens of families, doling out gifts and Christmas cheer to those in need.

"It's awesome because the families get to come together — our families and the families that we serve —and we really get to connect on a human level and the kids just get to have fun and dress up and take photos," Jessica Alba, one of Baby2Baby's board members and longtime supporters, said of the celebration. "A lot of these families who are struggling just to get by, being able to provide anything above and beyond is just not feasible, so we feel really fortunate that we're able to give people, in the Christmas spirit, a Christmas that they wouldn't otherwise be able to have."

The event, sponsored by Uber and fashion brand FRAME, also gives the opportunity for the Hollywood families to meet those they adopted though the Family2Family program. Kelly Rowland, another Baby2Baby board member, spent the party "grabbing other people's babies and my son is in here hanging out with all the kids," which also provided a teachable moment in her own family.

"It's having my son understand the importance of giving this year — last year was a disaster, it was such a disaster, I tried to introduce it to him and he was like, 'These are my toys!' A whole meltdown," Rowland told The Hollywood Reporter, and as a result, spent four months teaching her son, Titan, to give away presents to the young boy they were matched with through the organization. "I brought him here to the Baby2Baby event and he was like, 'Am I going to get a chance to meet the kid?' and I was like, 'Yes you are' and he said, 'I'm so excited to give him his bag of stuff.' I'm like 'Yes! We've been training for this and it worked!' So I'm really excited for him because my favorite thing of Christmas is I love to give."

As the many kids in the room shot hoops, danced around the DJs and scarfed down cotton candy, adult guests Busy Philipps, Molly Sims (with husband, Netflix's head of original films Scott Stuber), Rachel Zoe, Jennifer Meyer and Baby2Baby co-presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein mingled and took photos.

Baby2Baby puts on dozens of events throughout the year, but Weinstein said this party is so special because the organization works to alleviate the stress of not being able to afford special holiday gifts, "so it means the world to us to be able to give these children such a magical day and allow their parents to focus on food and paying the rent and not have this additional stressor."

Philipps, who has been involved with Baby2Baby for years and also participates in the family matching program, added that becoming a mother herself opened her eyes to the challenges that many families face.

"After I had [daughter] Birdie, I was really overwhelmed with being a first-time mom and I was a first-time mom who was incredibly privileged and had a lot of things at my disposal," she said. "You don't even have to be that empathetic to then look outside of yourself and think, 'Oh gosh, how difficult must it be for women who are struggling to keep clean diapers on their kids, food on the table, making a choice between dinner for themselves and fresh diapers.' Once all of those things came into focus for me it was just such a no-brainer."