Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde, Busy Philipps to Headline Gwyneth Paltrow's 'In Goop Health' Summit

On May 18, Gwyneth Paltrow’s “In Goop Health” summit will return for its third installment in Los Angeles with Jessica Alba (founder of The Honest Company), Busy Philipps (who hosts the late-night talk show Busy Tonight and spoke to THR earlier this month about self-care, the border crisis and style), and Olivia Wilde (who recently made her directorial debut with Booksmart). All three will chat with Paltrow about challenges, their comfort zone with the unfamiliar, and the mentorships and friendships that have helped to guide their careers.

The past five Goop summits (which have touched down in New York and Vancouver in addition to L.A.) have all sold out.

For Goop devotees who spend $4,500 for a Wellness Weekender Pass, the retreat will begin by checking in to Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica for a two-night stay, followed by an afternoon wellness workshop with Peter Crone (of the film documentary Heal), a VIP workout session and more. And $1,000 all-access passes give ticket-holders entry to workshops and activities at the event site, which has yet to be announced. Tickets can be purchased now at Goop.com.

Kicking off with a fireside chat between Paltrow and New York Times best-selling author Elizabeth Gilbert (Big Magic and Eat, Pray, Love), the day will go on with a multitude of activations, which include trying out Julianne Hough’s dance-method workout, mind-focused talks on building boundaries with Instagram’s favorite spiritual writer Lalah Delia, intuition workshops, a skin-care class, and experiencing Somadome meditation pods, 24-karat ear seeds healing, exploring the Goop retail shop and more.