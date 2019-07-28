Jessica Alba's Twitter Account Hacked, Sends Racist and Homophobic Tweets (Report)

Screenshots show a series of offensive tweets apparently sent out from the mogul-actress' account.

Jessica Alba's Twitter account appears to have been hacked early Sunday morning, according to reports and screenshots taken by other Twitter users.

Screenshots show a series of racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and other offensive tweets apparently sent out from Alba's account.

The messages included slurs that, among other things, praised Hitler, saying he "did nothing wrong," and accused "handicap f****ts" of being the masterminds behind 9/11.

The tweets have since been deleted (the most recent tweet posted to her account now is from July 20). Reps for the actress and Honest Company founder have not responded for a request for comment, and she has not tweeted about the incident.

Jessica Alba did not carry the entire Fantastic Four franchise on her back to get hacked in her sleep while she was just trying to sell us multi-vitamins pic.twitter.com/uW9difW3hh — Blake (@TheBlakeBagu) July 28, 2019