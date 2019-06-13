Jessica Biel Insists She's "Not Against Vaccinations"

The actress explained her controversial lobbying against California's anti-vaccine bill.

Just hours after Jessica Biel raised eyebrows by seemingly becoming the latest Hollywood star to lend a voice to anti-vaccine views, when she joined Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to lobby against a state bill that would limit medical exemptions for immunizations without approval from a public health officer, the actress took to Instagram to clarify her position.

"I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians," Biel wrote in part.

She explained that her "concern" with SB277 "is solely regarding medical exemptions."

"My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state," she wrote. "That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment."

Read Biel's full post below.

