Jessica Chastain Sets West End Debut With 'A Doll's House'

The adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's classic will open at the Playhouse Theatre Summer 2020.

Jessica Chastain is set to tread London's boards for the very first time, having booked her West End theater debut.

The two-time Oscar nominee will lead an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's classic A Doll's House at the Playhouse Theatre. The play, being produced by the Jamie Lloyd Company and adapted by Frank McGuinness, will open on June 18, 2020 and run until September 5.

“At the Jamie Lloyd Company, our aim is to work with the most exceptional actors in the world, offering them new and unexpected challenges," said Jamie Lloyd, who's company is currently on Broadway with Harold Pinter's Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston.

"Jessica Chastain is a gifted artist and is, of course, well known and respected for her extraordinary screen performances. However, I’m delighted she is now returning to the stage — where her career began — in this bold reappraisal of Ibsen’s great masterpiece."

A Doll's House marks the start of a new season directed by Lloyd at the Playhouse, which begins in November with Cyrano de Bergerac, being led by frequent collaborator James McAvoy.