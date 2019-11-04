Jessica Chastain to Star in Artist Dramedy 'Losing Clementine'

Lucia Puenzo will direct and Sierra/Affinity will shop the project based on Ashley Ream's debut novel.

Jessica Chastain is on board to star in Losing Clementine, a comedy drama set to be shopped by Sierra/Affinity at AFM.

Lucia Puenzo (XXY) will direct the feature adaptation based on Ashley Ream's debut novel about a famous artist, Clementine Pritchard (Chastain), who gives herself one month to settle her messy affairs before ending her life as she battles depression. But while tying up loose ends, Pritchard uncovers secrets about her family and a tragedy that impacted her mother and sister. The cliffhanger becomes, will we lose the sharp-tongued artist or find her?

Sentient Entertainment's Renee Tab previously nabbed the film rights to Ream’s novel of the same name, packaged the project and enlisted Better Call Saul screenwriter Ann Cherkis to pen the screenplay.

CAA Media Finance is arranging financing for the film and will represent its domestic distribution rights. Tab will produce Losing Clementine with Christopher Tuffin, Chastain and Kelly Carmichael. Executive producer credits will be shared by Michael Miller, Jeeny Miller, Jake Martin, Cherkis and Maryam Lieberman.

Chastain, who recently starred in It Chapter Two, has upcoming roles in the international female spy thriller 355, with Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger, and Tate Taylor's crime drama Eve, with Geena Davis and Colin Farrell.

The two-time Oscar nominee is also set to star in an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's classic A Doll's House at the Playhouse Theatre in London.

Chastain is repped by CAA and manager Paul Nelson of Mosaic. Puenzo is with ICM and is managed by Sentient. Cherkis is repped by WME and manager Margaret Riley.