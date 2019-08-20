Jessica Chastain's Female-Led Spy Film '355' Lands January 2021 Release

From left at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival: Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o and Fan Bingbing

Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong'o also star in the high-profile ensemble pic.

Director Simon Kinberg's female-fronted spy film 355 will hit theaters on Jan. 15, 2021, Universal announced Tuesday.

The studio acquired U.S. rights to the high-profile project out of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong'o star in the James Bond-esque spy pic. (Marion Cotillard was originally set to star, but left the project citing personal reasons. She was replaced by Kruger).

The film is a passion project for Chastain, who has been one of the most vocal actresses on gender equity issues. In addition to starring, she's producing through her Freckle Films banner. Freckle's Kelly Carmichael and Kinberg also are producing.

The film is executive produced by Richard Hewitt (Bohemian Rhapsody).

The plot is said to revolve around five spies from agencies around the world who form their own team, dubbed 355. Theresa Rebeck (Catwoman) penned the screenplay.