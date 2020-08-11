Jessica Holscott to Head Finance for WarnerMedia's Studios and Networks Group

As part of this week's restructuring, Warner Bros. CFO Kim Williams exited the company.

WarnerMedia is solidifying its finance ranks as part of the restructuring at the company.

Jessica Holscott, the CFO at WarnerMedia Entertainment, has been tapped to serve as the head of the finance team for the company's recently formed Studios and Networks Group. In her new role, which is effective immediately, she will be responsible for all financial activities for the group, including reporting, budgeting and planning for growth.

She will report to WarnerMedia CFO Pascal Desroches and will work closely with Studios and Networks Groups leader Ann Sarnoff. Sarnoff was tapped for the role Friday as part of a major reorganization that saw veteran TV execs Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly pushed out of their senior programming positions with WarnerMedia's entertainment division.

As part of WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar's changes, a major round of layoffs began on Monday. Warner Bros. CFO Kim Williams was among the senior leaders who were impacted as the company eliminated staff redundancies that came with such a major business consolidation.



Holscott most recently was exec vp and CFO at WarnerMedia Entertainment. Before that, she was CFO at HBO and spent more than two years as senior vp investor relations at the now former Time Warner, where she led its cross-company merger planning with AT&T and developed a blueprint for the two companies' integration. She previously spent 16 years at GE and CFO for the NBCUniversal TV Stations division.

WarnerMedia's new Studios and Networks Group sees Sarnoff overseeing Warner Bros. Pictures Group, HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. TV Group, DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, WB Animation, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Wizarding World and more.