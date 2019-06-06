Jessica Seinfeld's Good+ Foundation Bash Raises Nearly $600K

The NY festivity is among the many events the foundation, started by Jerry Seinfeld's wife, throws throughout the year to raise money for low-income families.

Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld hosted the Good+ Foundation's 13th annual NY bash at Central Park's Victorian Gardens on Wednesday evening, raising nearly $600,000.

The carnival-style event, complete with rides and games, welcomed more than 900 attendees, including local families, supporters, and stars such as Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Jenny Mollen, Rod Strickland, Ali Wentworth, Georgina Bloomberg and Stacey Bendet Eisner.

"We love being in the middle of New York City. It feels very heartfelt," Jessica told The Hollywood Reporter. "And we love that our recipient families come and have as much fun as our supporters have. And we’re here all together, and there’s something exactly right about that."

The Good+ Foundation, founded by Jessica in 2001, provides services, educational resources, tangible goods and support for low-income families. Since its inception, the foundation has widened its scope to "really make an impact" on both co-parents, their children, and caregivers, according to Jessica. Most recently, Good+ introduced programming dedicated to non-custodial and formerly incarcerated fathers.

"We started by focusing on babies and how to help babies, and when I realized that you can’t help babies without helping their parents, we focused on on the mom, really, because women in this country are the most vulnerable," she explained. "Then we realized to really make an impact on mothers, you gotta help the fathers or the co-parent. So here we are in 2019; we’re really focused on getting services and support to men that they really, really need."

Jessica attributed part of her drive to give back to the idea that "people are really hurting in the world."

"I think people feel really bad. If you look on social media, people are in a lot of pain and all the meanness is really just sadness," she told THR. "So I’m just trying to help people feel a little less stressed and a little less sad."

At Wednesday's event, Jerry praised his wife's work, calling it "innovative." "Everybody wants to do good things, but to innovate good things and then do them, that’s a double, special accomplishment," he said.

The Seinfeld star didn't discuss his own career much, though he did admit that his Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is returning for another season. For now, he's continuing his residency at New York City's Beacon Theatre and occasionally hitting the road to play shows everywhere from Las Vegas to London.

July 5 also marks the 30-year anniversary of the Seinfeld premiere, which Jerry and Keith Hernandez — who appeared on the show in season 3 as himself — are set to celebrate at Citi Field with a special Mets' "Seinfeld Night."