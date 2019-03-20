Jessica Simpson and Husband Eric Johnson Welcome Baby Girl
Birdie Mae is the second daughter for the couple.
Jessica Simpson and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, are celebrating the latest addition to their family: Birdie Mae, who was born on Tuesday.
Birdie joins 6-year-old Maxwell Drew and 5-year-old Ace Knute.
Sharing the news with her fans on Instagram, Simpson captioned a black-and-white photo that shows Maxwell holding hands with her 10-pound sister: “We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson."
Since the gender reveal of her baby last September, the singer/designer has shared the ups and downs of her third pregnancy. The journey included cupping (an Eastern medicine method) to reduce swollen feet, the purchase of a sleep recliner for a good night’s rest and green tea detoxes to depuff her face.
Simpson and Johnson married in 2014.