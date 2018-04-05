'Jesus Christ Superstar' Production to Launch North American Tour in 2019

John Legend starred in the recent television production of the rock opera on NBC.

Hot on the heels of a well-received live television production on NBC, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Jesus Christ Superstar will launch a North American tour in fall 2019.

The touring production will be directed by Timothy Sheader, with choreography by Drew McOnie. The staging originated at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London, winning the 2017 Olivier Award for best musical revival.

“Superstar speaks to both theater audiences and concert music fans. This production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring,” said Stephen Gabriel, president of Work Light Productions, which is backing the tour.

The new road production comes almost 10 years after the last major Superstar tour in the U.S, and seven years after the last Broadway revival.

The rock opera chronicles events during the final week in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. The score includes hits such as "I Don’t Know How to Love Him," "Everything's Alright" and "Superstar." The original 1970 concept album, from which the show was developed, topped Billboard's pop album chart in 1971.

Additional creative team for the touring production includes set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran and music supervision by Tom Deering. Casting and tour itinerary will be announced at a later date.