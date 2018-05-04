JetBlue To Launch Three-Day "Pie in the Sky" Pizza Delivery From NY to LA

The airline will satisfy LA's New York pizza cravings with coast-to-coast delivery May 9-11.

Calling all Los Angeles pizza lovers!

JetBlue announced this week that it will be holding a Pie in the Sky event May 9-11. For three days, authentic New York pizza from Patsy's Pizzeria in East Harlem will travel across the country via JetBlue aircraft and be personally delivered to select Los Angeles locations.

The 16-inch coal-fire oven-cooked pies, available in either a cheese pie for $12 or a pepperoni pie for $15, will be limited to 350 orders per day. Those who are interested have three chances to get a taste of New York, beginning at 12:00 PM PT on May 9 and extending through May 11.

The orders, which are first-come, first-served, can be tracked online during their cross-country journey from JFK to LAX. Although customers are limited to one pie per day, there is no limitation on the number per promotion. (Meaning: yes, you can potentially have three pizzas delivered to your door directly from the Big Apple!) The airline will also be covering any taxes, delivery and tipping fees.

As for those who don't land one of the 1,050 authentic NY pizzas, JetBlue offers 11 daily flights between JFK and LAX making it an easy process for customers to get pizza on their own.

"Ultimately it's a fun idea," a JetBlue representative said. "No matter what coast you're on, we know pizza is a crowd favorite and a craving we're happy to satisfy."

For the project, JetBlue consulted a specially-trained pizza chef to ensure freshness and safety throughout the trip. They also teamed up with New York connoisseur Spike Lee to kick off the event. Lee directs and stars in a video alongside Patsy's owner Frank Brija educating viewers on the proper etiquette of consuming New York pizza, which includes using your hands instead of utensils, folding the slice in half and sharing with a friend.

While there are currently no plans for an yearly return of the "Pie in the Sky" event, JetBlue representatives said they've already received several suggestions on social media, offering ideas for deliveries of other iconic New York favorites, including cheesecake and bagels.